Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AltraVue Capital, LLC

AltraVue Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $736,000,000. The top holdings were SNEX(9.19%), PLUS(6.24%), and CDMO(6.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AltraVue Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AltraVue Capital, LLC bought 873,350 shares of NYSE:PLTR for a total holding of 2,045,980. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.34.

On 05/12/2022, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.2785 per share and a market cap of $16,548,711,000. The stock has returned -66.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.26 and a price-sales ratio of 9.91.

During the quarter, AltraVue Capital, LLC bought 1,819,460 shares of NAS:BGCP for a total holding of 7,524,520. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.43.

On 05/12/2022, BGC Partners Inc traded for a price of $3.125 per share and a market cap of $1,199,705,000. The stock has returned -42.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BGC Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

AltraVue Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PARR by 17,220 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.3.

On 05/12/2022, Par Pacific Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14.18 per share and a market cap of $769,916,000. The stock has returned 10.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Par Pacific Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 371.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AltraVue Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SIGA by 27,260 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.69.

On 05/12/2022, SIGA Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.41 per share and a market cap of $507,635,000. The stock has returned 13.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SIGA Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AltraVue Capital, LLC bought 2,350 shares of NAS:AGYS for a total holding of 465,627. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.15.

On 05/12/2022, Agilysys Inc traded for a price of $33.75 per share and a market cap of $916,263,000. The stock has returned -32.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilysys Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -52.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

