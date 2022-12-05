Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.

SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $283,000,000. The top holdings were SCHG(12.26%), MGC(10.70%), and BIV(8.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC. bought 241,243 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 463,910. The trade had a 6.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.83 per share and a market cap of $12,931,700,000. The stock has returned -10.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a price-book ratio of 8.80.

SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 49,638 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.53.

On 05/12/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.38 per share and a market cap of $26,053,645,000. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 100,378 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.08 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.455 per share and a market cap of $15,576,943,000. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC. bought 74,355 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 171,024. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.93 per share and a market cap of $12,920,465,000. The stock has returned -19.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

During the quarter, SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC. bought 119,494 shares of NYSE:FORG for a total holding of 141,935. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.82.

On 05/12/2022, ForgeRock Inc traded for a price of $16.25 per share and a market cap of $1,633,357,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ForgeRock Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.79 and a price-sales ratio of 9.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

