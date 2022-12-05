Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23 INVERNESS CENTER PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $140,000,000. The top holdings were OALC(16.20%), VGIT(12.23%), and OACP(11.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 988,615 shares in ARCA:OALC, giving the stock a 16.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.82 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF traded for a price of $20.34 per share and a market cap of $51,867,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.82.

The guru established a new position worth 271,920 shares in NAS:VGIT, giving the stock a 12.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.55 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.5939 per share and a market cap of $8,432,692,000. The stock has returned -7.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 669,446 shares in ARCA:OACP, giving the stock a 11.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.93 per share and a market cap of $110,136,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 175,562 shares in NAS:VMBS, giving the stock a 6.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.19 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.415 per share and a market cap of $14,964,829,000. The stock has returned -8.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 121,574 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 5.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.04 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.155 per share and a market cap of $14,625,014,000. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

