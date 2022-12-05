Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33 NORTH LASALLE STREET CHICAGO, IL 60602

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $147,000,000. The top holdings were IVOV(7.20%), VUSB(4.43%), and AAPL(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 20,476 shares. The trade had a 6.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $389.63 per share and a market cap of $347,088,982,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 131,748 shares in BATS:VUSB, giving the stock a 4.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.59 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.33 per share and a market cap of $2,614,490,000. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 10,547 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.44 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $170.1231 per share and a market cap of $63,043,416,000. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 10,012 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.73 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $34.66 per share and a market cap of $30,514,378,000. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.22.

The guru established a new position worth 23,554 shares in NYSE:NEA, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.95 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $11.885 per share and a market cap of $3,506,230,000. The stock has returned -17.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.11 and a price-sales ratio of 12.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.