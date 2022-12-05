Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Emso Asset Management Ltd

Emso Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Iron Trades House London, X0 SW1X 7HN

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $122,000,000. The top holdings were EMB(88.29%), LQD(11.50%), and SID(0.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Emso Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,098,166 shares in NAS:EMB, giving the stock a 88.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.17 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.33 per share and a market cap of $14,713,344,000. The stock has returned -16.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 115,602 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 11.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.24 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond traded for a price of $112.39 per share and a market cap of $31,877,120,000. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 75,126 shares in NYSE:SID, giving the stock a 100% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.52 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional traded for a price of $3.3 per share and a market cap of $4,407,583,000. The stock has returned -60.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a price-earnings ratio of 1.52, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 3,985,493-share investment in NYSE:PBR. Previously, the stock had a 99.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.57 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $14.11 per share and a market cap of $90,114,202,000. The stock has returned 82.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,706,769-share investment in OTCPK:OIBZQ. Previously, the stock had a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.95 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Oi SA traded for a price of $0.7339 per share and a market cap of $873,686,000. The stock has returned -54.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oi SA has a price-book ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.