Science 37 Introduces Virtual Site Model to Rescue Slow Enrolling Clinical Trials

Globally, 80% of clinical trials experience delays because of slow patient enrollment, representing an estimated 16,000 active trials. A primary driver for this poor enrollment is the limited number of traditional clinical trial investigators and the geographic limitations of those investigative sites to recruit patients.

The Science 37 virtual site model to rescue slow enrolling studies, called Metasite Rescue™, enables sponsors to reach nearly any patient, anywhere, through a virtual site network that is not limited by geography. It enables patients to participate in clinical research from the comfort of their own home and to interface with remote coordinators, telemedicine investigators, community providers, mobile nurses and connected devices. Workflow orchestration is enabled by the Company’s recently released next generation technology platform that can be deployed in just four weeks for such studies.

“The most common action taken in an attempt to rescue a vulnerable trial is to open more physical sites, which is often throwing good money after bad,” said Darcy Forman, Chief Delivery Officer of Science 37. “Sponsors alternatively will hire a patient recruitment firm to find patients directly and refer them to existing sites that may be several hours away. With Science 37’s Metasite Rescue solution, not only can we find the patients, but we can also enroll them almost immediately wherever they are, and manage the complete study conduct for that patient, in an expedited manner to ultimately get the trial back on schedule.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s ( SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full-stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation, and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

