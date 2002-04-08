Aspira Women's Health to Participate in the Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that management will participate in the “MicroCap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas” Conference virtually and the “William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference” in Chicago. Details for both investor conferences are below:



MicroCap Rodeo Spring Into Action - Best Ideas Conference Date: Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 Time: 12:30pm ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45575

Management will host one-on-one virtual meetings on Friday, May 20th, 2022. To request a meeting, please register here.

William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference Date: Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 Time: 8:00am CT / 9:00am ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair66/awh/1768896

Management will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Tuesday, June 7th – Wednesday, June 8th, 2022. To request a meeting, please email [email protected].

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy™ technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: 617-430-7577

[email protected]