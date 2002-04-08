ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Q1 2022 Product Sales Increased 46% over Q1 2021
PORTLAND, Maine, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation ( ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Unaudited Total Sales Results: 2022 2021 $ Increase % Increase During the Quarters Ended March 31, $6.0 million* $4.1 million $1.9 million 46% During the Twelve-Month Periods Ended March 31, $21.1 million $14.5 million $6.6 million 45%
*Represents a record high level of sales for any quarter.
Management’s Discussion:
“A 46% increase in product sales to $6 million during the first quarter of 2022 helped us dramatically improve our cash flows and bottom-line results versus the comparable quarter last year. We continue to expand our production output to capture the acceleration in demand while managing an ongoing backlog of orders,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO. “During the first quarter of 2022, we increased finished goods production output of the First Defense® product line to the annualized rate of approximately $23.8 million, exceeding our annual goal of $23 million, and we are working to complete additional investments to increase our annual production capacity to approximately $35 million by the end of this year.”
“We are anticipating a response from the FDA during the third quarter of 2022 to our second submission of the last of five significant Technical Sections pertaining to Re-Tain® (specifically the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls Technical Section) to complete our New Animal Drug Application. This response will determine whether we will be able to commence market launch early in the fourth quarter of 2022,” concluded Mr. Brigham. “At the same time, we are responding to the observations from a recent pre-approval inspection by the FDA.”
Other Financial Results:
- Gross margin earned was 52% and 39% of product sales during the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 49.5% of product sales during the six-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 48% of product sales during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022.
- Product development expenses were level at just over $1 million during both of the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.
- Net operating income was $793,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 in contrast to a net operating (loss) of ($375,000) during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Net income was $736,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 in contrast to a net (loss) of ($441,000), or ($0.06) per share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure, see page 4 of this press release) increased to approximately $1,434,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $258,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Balance Sheet Data as of March 31, 2022:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $11.8 million as of March 31, 2022 from $10.2 million as of December 31, 2021 and from $6.8 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Net working capital increased to $15.9 million as of March 31, 2022 from $13.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and from $9.7 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Stockholders’ equity increased to $33.4 million as of March 31, 2022 from $32.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and from $27.9 million as of March 31, 2021.
Conference Call:
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss these financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #6767746. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.
About ImmuCell:
ImmuCell Corporation's ( ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com.
Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
During the Quarters Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Product sales $6,000 $4,107 Costs of goods sold 2,897 2,505 Gross margin 3,103 1,602 Sales, marketing and administrative expenses 1,274 946 Product development expenses 1,036 1,031 Operating expenses 2,310 1,977 NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 793 (375) Other expenses, net 56 66 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 737 (441) Income tax expense 1 - NET INCOME (LOSS) $736 ($441) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 7,742 7,219 Basic net income (loss) per share $0.10 ($0.06) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 7,789 7,219 Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.09 ($0.06)
Selected Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2022
As of
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents $11,817 $10,185 Net working capital 15,948 13,730 Total assets 46,699 44,466 Stockholders’ equity $33,373 $32,577
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that considering the non-GAAP income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses assists management and investors by looking at our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding these certain charges that are not uses of cash from our reported income (loss) before income taxes. We start with our reported income (loss) before income taxes because presently we are not paying cash for income taxes and do not anticipate paying significant cash for income taxes in the near-term future. Cash payments to satisfy debt principal repayment obligations have not been factored into this calculation. We calculate non-GAAP income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses as indicated in the table below:
During the Quarters Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Income (loss) before income taxes $737 ($441) Depreciation 617 615 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 7 7 Stock-based compensation 54 35 Income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses $1,415 $216
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) increased to $1,434,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 in comparison to $258,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The figures reported in the table above differ from the calculation of EBITDA in the following two significant ways:
1) We have not added back interest expense because we do pay cash for these expenses; and
2) We have added back stock-based compensation expense because this is a non-cash expense that is not added back to the calculation of EBITDA.
