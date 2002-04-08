Neovasc Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, MN, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Recent Highlights

· Achieved Q1 revenue of approximately $611,000, an increase of 35% over the same period in 2021, delivering a record first quarter.

· Activated 6 sites, enrolled 21 patients, and, of those, randomized the first 4 patients, in the COSIRA II IDE trial for the Neovasc Reducer™ (“Reducer”).

· Obtained renewed NUB-1 reimbursement status in Germany.

· Announced multiple third-party publications supporting safety, efficacy, and cost savings related to use of the Reducer to treat refractory angina.

· Replaced and extended maturity of the Company’s debt with a new debt note with the same lenders, now maturing in December 2025.

· Completed a common share consolidation on April 29, 2022 expected to bring the Company into compliance with the Nasdaq $1 minimum bid price rule on or around May 13, 2022.

· Announced the Dismissal with Prejudice of the class action litigation, expecting a first brief to the Appeals court from the lead plaintiff’s counsel on May 13, 2022.

“The first quarter of 2022 was another record setting first quarter in revenue, with continued progress towards our value-creation strategies, in particular on reimbursement,” said Fred Colen, Neovasc President and Chief Executive Officer. “We advanced the Reducer as a viable option to treat refractory angina in Europe, through direct outreach to key opinion leaders, securing positive reimbursement momentum, and by announcing independent studies demonstrating the value of the Reducer to patient, physicians, and payers at a time when value-based care is increasing in importance. As for the important US market, we qualified, trained and contracted the first several U.S. clinics, and began enrolling patients in the pivotal COSIRA II trial, which we believe will demonstrate the benefits of the Reducer and help to inform a future PMA submission to the FDA.”



Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, revenues increased by 35% to approximately $611,000, compared to revenues of approximately $452,000 for the same period in 2021.

The cost of goods sold for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $136,000 compared to approximately $72,000 for the same period in 2021.

The overall gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 78% compared to 84% gross margin for the same period in 2021, as the mix of sales was skewed toward sales through distributors, due to a significant COVID-19 wave in Germany, where the Company sells direct, which restricted Reducer procedures in that country.

Total expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $7.1 million compared to approximately $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of approximately $3.5 million or 33%, substantially due to an approximately $1.6 million reduction in legal and underwriting fees associated with the February 2021 financing, an approximately $1.3 million reduction in share based compensation expenses and an approximately $1.0 million decrease in employee and other product development expenses as the Company indefinitely paused the Tiara TF transfemoral mitral value replacement program in June 2021.

The operating losses and comprehensive losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $6.6 million and $10.4 million, respectively, or $3.75 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with approximately $10.2 million operating losses and $2.9 million comprehensive loss, or $1.11 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $44.2 million in cash. The Company spent approximately $5.7 million to fund operations, absorbed $1.4 million onto the balance sheet and paid approximately $0.3 million to Strul Medical Group for accrued interest on the old notes in excess of the new $13 million note.

As of May 10, 2022, subsequent to the effect of the share consolidation, the Company had 2,729,122Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Neovasc will be hosting a conference call and audio webcast today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss these results.

About Neovasc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™ for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.





NEOVASC INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars)





March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $44,162,789 $51,537,367 Accounts receivable 1,393,432 1,369,455 Finance lease receivable 17,551 43,543 Inventory 1,402,855 1,480,077 Prepaid expenses and other assets 972,322 787,734 Total current assets 47,948,949 55,218,176 Non-current assets Restricted cash 480,912 469,808 Right-of-use asset 376,423 456,339 Property and equipment 165,993 182,041 Deferred loss on 2020 derivative warrant liabilities 1,990,709 4,300,484 Deferred loss on 2021 derivative warrant liabilities 9,084,344 9,898,475 Total non-current assets 12,098,381 15,307,147 Total assets $60,047,330 $70,525,323 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $3,472,350 $4,629,163 Lease liabilities 250,667 273,145 2019 Convertible notes - 38,633 2020 Convertible notes, warrants and derivative - 40,587 warrant liabilities Total current liabilities 3,723,017 4,981,528 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 207,139 272,652 2019 Convertible notes - 6,548,796 2020 Convertible notes, warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 452,663 6,088,728 2021 Derivative warrant liabilities 315,659 405,508 2022 Convertible notes 11,577,235 - Total non-current liabilities 12,552,696 13,315,684 Total liabilities $16,275,713 $18,297,212 Equity Share capital $440,827,120 $439,873,457 Contributed surplus 41,322,143 40,355,952 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,229,804) (7,885,024) Deficit (432,147,842) (420,116,274) Total equity 43,771,617 52,228,111 Total liabilities and equity $60,047,330 $70,525,323













NEOVASC INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, (Expressed in U.S. dollars)





2022 2021 REVENUE $610,747 $451,794 COST OF GOODS SOLD (136,292) (72,393) GROSS PROFIT 474,455 379,401 EXPENSES Selling expenses 818,896 637,979 General and administrative expenses 3,003,530 5,292,569 Product development and clinical trials expenses 3,269,550 4,621,428 TOTAL EXPENSES 7,091,976 10,551,976 OPERATING LOSS (6,617,521) (10,172,575) OTHER INCOME/ (EXPENSE) Interest and other income 17,963 10,020 Interest and other expense (349,840) (40,409) Gain/(Loss) on foreign exchange 10,717 (35,295) Unrealized (loss)/gain on warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes (151,343) 12,450,053 Realized loss on exercise or conversion and extinguishment of warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes (1,845,822) (2,114,651) Amortization of deferred loss (1,223,564) (2,265,290) TOTAL OTHER INCOME/ (EXPENSE) (3,541,889) 8,004,428 LOSS BEFORE TAX (10,159,410) (2,168,147) Tax recovery - 732 LOSS FOR THE YEAR $(10,159,410) $(2,167,415) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk (216,938) (705,586) (216,938) (705,586) LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR $(10,376,348) $(2,873,001) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted loss per share $(3.75) $(1.11)





