Rover to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. ( ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Company Presentation Time: 12:45 p.m. PT (3:45 p.m. ET)

Location: Virtual

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Boston, MA

William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 6:40 a.m. PT (8:40 a.m. CT)

Location: Chicago, IL

The fireside chats and presentation will be available via live webcasts and archived replays on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/ .

