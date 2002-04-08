Tattooed Chef to Present at Cowen's 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced its participation in Cowen's 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, which is taking place on May 24-25 in New York City.



The Company is hosting a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The live audio webcast will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.tattooedchef.com or https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen112/ttcf/2012944.

