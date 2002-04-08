Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter cash dividend will be payable on July 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2022.



The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2022.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

