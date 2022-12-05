Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Capital Analysts, LLC

Capital Analysts, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 OFFICE CENTER DRIVE FORT WASHINGTON, PA 19034

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 915 stocks valued at a total of $1,578,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(7.98%), SPLG(5.27%), and IEFA(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Analysts, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 2,730,570 shares of ARCA:TIPX for a total holding of 2,730,870. The trade had a 3.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $19.96 per share and a market cap of $1,457,079,000. The stock has returned -1.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 1,124,814 shares of ARCA:FBND for a total holding of 1,130,437. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.96.

On 05/12/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.69 per share and a market cap of $2,313,062,000. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 506,446 shares. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.95 per share and a market cap of $81,896,725,000. The stock has returned -8.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 913,647 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.06.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $28.59 per share and a market cap of $2,990,514,000. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 58,963 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $393.81 per share and a market cap of $278,778,099,000. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

