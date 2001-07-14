Berry Global Commits to Reducing Scope 3 Emissions by 25% by 2025

Surpassing its initial goal of an 8% reduction in Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions four years ahead+of+schedule, Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:BERY, Financial) commits to reducing its absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions 25% by 2025 (from the same 2019 baseline).

The new Scope 3 target is aligned with Berry’s existing Scope 1 and 2 commitments and validated by the Science+Based+Targets+initiative (SBTi). SBTi approval confirms Berry’s ambitious value chain goal is in line with current best practice and consistent with actions required to help limit warming to 1.5°C and prevent the most damaging effects of climate change.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. And we are committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero economy,” said Robert Flores, Berry Global’s Vice President of Sustainability. “Quickly surpassing and increasing our Scope 3 emissions target is a testament to Berry Global’s hard work, dedication, and collaboration across the plastics value chain to significantly reduce emissions.”

Berry’s efforts to minimize the environmental impact of its operations, including more efficient use of energy and water as well as increased renewable energy, are critical to the success of the Company’s Impact+2025 sustainability strategy. The Company has also set sustainable packaging goals to achieve 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable fast-moving consumer packaging by 2025 and 30% circular plastic use across its fast-moving consumer goods packaging by 2030. Circular plastics include recycled and renewable resins like bioplastics.

“As sustainability rightfully becomes more of a priority for our customers, reducing supply chain emissions is critical to helping them achieve their climate goals,” said Tarun Manroa, Berry Global’s EVP Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Purchasing. “This new target reinforces our alignment with a net zero economy and providing solutions for our customers’ sustainability commitments.”

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Initiative, and World Wildlife Fund that defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ emissions reduction targets.

"We congratulate Berry Global on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement," said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science Based Targets initiative partners. "By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Berry Global is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-E)

