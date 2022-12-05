Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO

AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $852,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.61%), AAPL(6.44%), and GOOGL(4.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 2,576,040 shares. The trade had a 15.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.83.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $58.46 per share and a market cap of $27,142,978,000. The stock has returned -16.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru sold out of their 89,355-share investment in ARCA:VOO. Previously, the stock had a 3.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.14 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.65 per share and a market cap of $245,189,718,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a price-book ratio of 4.22.

The guru established a new position worth 174,433 shares in ARCA:XLI, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.28 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $91.93 per share and a market cap of $13,442,924,000. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a price-book ratio of 4.46.

The guru established a new position worth 31,883 shares in NYSE:CRM, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $215.18 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $160.42 per share and a market cap of $167,539,540,000. The stock has returned -25.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 112.36, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 30,898 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.06 per share and a market cap of $645,638,767,000. The stock has returned 9.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

