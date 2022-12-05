Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $3,000,000. The top holdings were VV(19.63%), BND(8.57%), and IWR(6.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 700 shares. The trade had a 4.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.83.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $179.09 per share and a market cap of $23,768,709,000. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a price-book ratio of 4.30.

The guru sold out of their 549-share investment in NAS:PTF. Previously, the stock had a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.09 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF traded for a price of $110.84 per share and a market cap of $189,535,000. The stock has returned -15.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a price-book ratio of 5.99.

The guru sold out of their 946-share investment in NAS:PEZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.24 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF traded for a price of $66.42 per share and a market cap of $34,539,000. The stock has returned -23.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

The guru established a new position worth 625 shares in NAS:PYZ, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.21 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF traded for a price of $83.22 per share and a market cap of $170,602,000. The stock has returned -9.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 590 shares in NAS:PRN, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.1 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF traded for a price of $86.2315 per share and a market cap of $136,246,000. The stock has returned -14.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a price-book ratio of 4.17.

