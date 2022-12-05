Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6406 stocks valued at a total of $10,456,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.99%), MSFT(5.92%), and AMZN(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) bought 2,458,572 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 4,188,385. The trade had a 4.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.56 per share and a market cap of $2,176,174,271,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 32.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) bought 1,135,232 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 2,007,953. The trade had a 3.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $255.35 per share and a market cap of $1,834,633,633,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-book ratio of 11.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) bought 67,948 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 120,121. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2138.61 per share and a market cap of $1,173,358,306,000. The stock has returned -34.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-book ratio of 8.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) bought 138,920 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 235,751. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/12/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $728 per share and a market cap of $761,535,506,000. The stock has returned 18.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.73, a price-book ratio of 22.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.77 and a price-sales ratio of 13.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) bought 501,572 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 828,262. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $161.75 per share and a market cap of $443,858,916,000. The stock has returned 16.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-book ratio of 14.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.30 and a price-sales ratio of 14.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

