Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC

EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 453 stocks valued at a total of $1,991,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.93%), MSFT(3.54%), and VBR(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 87,078 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 107,492. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.38.

On 05/12/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $132.9 per share and a market cap of $122,961,671,000. The stock has returned -0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-book ratio of 6.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 154,654-share investment in NAS:EBAY. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.28 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $46.16 per share and a market cap of $26,924,488,000. The stock has returned -21.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 18,509 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 36,458. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/12/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $478.8 per share and a market cap of $420,348,080,000. The stock has returned 19.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-book ratio of 5.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MKC by 96,141 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.74.

On 05/12/2022, McCormick & Co Inc traded for a price of $97.87 per share and a market cap of $25,475,535,000. The stock has returned 10.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-book ratio of 5.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 96,907 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 191,226. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 05/12/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $69.9 per share and a market cap of $77,162,286,000. The stock has returned -36.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

