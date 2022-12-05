Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC

D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 N STATE ST CONCORD, NH 03301-4334

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $597,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.96%), MSFT(4.62%), and AMZN(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 59,377-share investment in NAS:CPRT. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.09 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $107.99 per share and a market cap of $26,314,953,000. The stock has returned -11.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.74 and a price-sales ratio of 8.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:F by 408,637 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.1.

On 05/12/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $12.44 per share and a market cap of $47,473,710,000. The stock has returned 13.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:MDB by 15,242 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $391.07.

On 05/12/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $245.63 per share and a market cap of $17,249,859,000. The stock has returned -6.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 26.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -64.19 and a price-sales ratio of 19.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC bought 139,924 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 280,633. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.92 per share and a market cap of $19,743,305,000. The stock has returned -7.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

The guru established a new position worth 168,201 shares in NAS:FOXA, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.61 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Fox Corp traded for a price of $33.45 per share and a market cap of $18,077,396,000. The stock has returned -12.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fox Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.