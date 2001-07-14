Hecla to Participate at BofA Securities Mining Conference and B Riley Securities Investor Conference

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE%3AHL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:05 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fbofa.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Fmetalsminingsteel2022%2Fid6347Q5.cfm. The presentation material will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the B Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. ET. The presentation material will also be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

CEO WEBCAST

The Company has released another CEO webcast, Hecla’s First Quarter 2022 Performance Review, from its ongoing series. Videos will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com and various social media platforms.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Category: Press Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005257/en/