Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

5 minutes ago
CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 12, 2022 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
NumberPercentageNumberPercentage
Lisa Colnett94,439,96999.21%751,3550.79%
Sigmund Cornelius91,920,99696.56%3,270,3283.44%
Robert Engbloom76,759,96380.64%18,431,36119.36%
Wayne Foo94,492,13699.27%699,1880.73%
G. R. (Bob) MacDougall91,929,72696.57%3,261,5983.43%
Glenn McNamara95,045,92299.85%145,4020.15%
Imad Mohsen94,825,22199.62%366,1030.38%
Carmen Sylvain91,650,39396.28%3,540,9313.72%
Paul Wright87,301,31991.71%7,890,0058.29%

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR
NumberPercentage
91,181,55095.79%

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. Parex’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, and the Company has an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
[email protected]

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58213c00-8c5a-4cb9-9150-74c5ee614c34


Parex-Resources-Inc-.png

