KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Doughnut Being 'Center of the Galaxy' with FREE Original Glazed® Doughnut for All Guests on Friday, May 13

A doughnut at the center of the galaxy? Who didn’t know that (wink-wink)?!

In celebration of astronomers on Thursday releasing the epic first-ever image of a supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy, Krispy Kreme will treat all guests to one FREE Original Glazed® Doughnut on Friday, May 13.

The photo looks cosmically and deliciously like an Original Glazed doughnut, one official even commenting, “It seems that black holes like doughnuts.”

We like celebrating such phenomenal discoveries and the brilliant scientists who make them, so feel “free” to make an Original Glazed doughnut the center of your universe for FREE on Friday.

