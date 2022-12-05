Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. is a private investment management company. The company was founded in 1998 and was former known as ABP Investments US Inc. APG Asset Management US Inc. is based out of New York in the Chrysler Center, sharing the building the New Holland Capital, and acts as a hedge fund manager working exclusively for its parent company APG Asset Management. The company is one of the arms of the asset management segment of APG with other regional divisions including Hong Kong, which focuses on investments in property infrastructure and shares in emerging markets and acts as a stepping stone between Japan, India and Australia, and Brussels, which works with the client pension funds and the Dutch pension system. APG Asset Management US Inc. mainly focuses on investments in focused income securities, property, hedge funds, private equity and infrastructure. The company, as of 2015, has a total market value of over $11 billion and invests its assets primarily in the services sector, which alone makes up over 90% of its total allocations, and also invests in the capital goods, health care, financial, consumer cyclical, and information technology sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. APG Asset Management US currently has over $108 billion in total assets under management spread across 19 accounts. Of these accounts, 12 are discretionary, which make up $61 billion in assets managed, and 7 are non-discretionary, which make up the remaining $47 billion in assets. Both its total number of accounts and total assets under management have grown in recent years, with its growth from 13 accounts to its current amount reflecting its increase from $71 billion in assets under management to its amount today. APG Asset Management US currently offers its services to pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, and investment advisors, each of which make up approximately one third of its client base.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $17,966,000,000. The top holdings were PLD(18.36%), DLR(7.90%), and ARE(7.06%).

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 20,407,739 shares. The trade had a 9.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.45.

On 05/12/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $123.93 per share and a market cap of $87,735,461,000. The stock has returned 10.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 18.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 10,029,056 shares. The trade had a 4.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.53.

On 05/12/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $127.11 per share and a market cap of $35,234,905,000. The stock has returned -11.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ARE by 6,348,060 shares. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $195.24.

On 05/12/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $161.96 per share and a market cap of $26,583,620,000. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.92 and a price-sales ratio of 11.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:EQIX by 1,461,298 shares. The trade had a 3.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $719.59.

On 05/12/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $629.88 per share and a market cap of $57,784,177,000. The stock has returned -11.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 117.12, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.13 and a price-sales ratio of 8.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:EQR by 12,606,827 shares. The trade had a 3.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.26.

On 05/12/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $74.12 per share and a market cap of $27,540,651,000. The stock has returned 2.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 11.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

