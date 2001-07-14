C.H. Robinson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) announced that the company will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Annual Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time 2022 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available at investor.chrobinson.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited time following the live discussions.

