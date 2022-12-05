Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Blume Capital Management, Inc.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1708 SHATTUCK AVENUE BERKELEY, CA 94709

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 322 stocks valued at a total of $303,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.04%), VCSH(5.37%), and XLE(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blume Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blume Capital Management, Inc. bought 200,169 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 208,596. The trade had a 5.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.98 per share and a market cap of $40,429,648,000. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 113,155 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.43 per share and a market cap of $20,631,079,000. The stock has returned 1.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 86,380 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 05/12/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $281,868,781,000. The stock has returned 28.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Blume Capital Management, Inc. bought 103,405 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 125,250. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.02.

On 05/12/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.29 per share and a market cap of $48,536,516,000. The stock has returned -51.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 55,487-share investment in NAS:VMBS. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.19 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.4 per share and a market cap of $14,938,594,000. The stock has returned -8.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

