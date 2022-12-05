Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P. O. BOX 912 ROCKY MOUNT, NC 27802

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $328,000,000. The top holdings were LOW(33.47%), ITOT(13.58%), and IEFA(9.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 270,690 shares in ARCA:IEMG, giving the stock a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.78 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.61 per share and a market cap of $64,777,686,000. The stock has returned -22.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 70,980 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.35 per share and a market cap of $88,687,560,000. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 45,344 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.42.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $86.81 per share and a market cap of $38,474,192,000. The stock has returned -7.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

During the quarter, Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC bought 92,000 shares of ARCA:SCHH for a total holding of 184,000. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.1.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $21.76 per share and a market cap of $6,057,984,000. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.04.

Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 11,930 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.94.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $57.75 per share and a market cap of $16,288,388,000. The stock has returned -2.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.