Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

170 N. RADNOR CHESTER ROAD RADNOR, PA 19087

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $163,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(5.99%), AAPL(5.33%), and GMED(3.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 14,725 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.99.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.57 per share and a market cap of $12,410,451,000. The stock has returned -9.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. bought 38,410 shares of NYSE:WOW for a total holding of 126,754. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.6.

On 05/12/2022, WideOpenWest Inc traded for a price of $17.75 per share and a market cap of $1,533,128,000. The stock has returned 15.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WideOpenWest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,075 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $255.35 per share and a market cap of $1,834,633,633,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-book ratio of 11.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,641 shares in NYSE:CTVA, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.07 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $54.05 per share and a market cap of $38,751,784,000. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 455-share investment in ARCA:VGT. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $409.89 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $337.61 per share and a market cap of $41,266,656,000. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a price-book ratio of 9.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.