Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1146 stocks valued at a total of $750,000,000. The top holdings were IJJ(4.97%), IWO(4.97%), and IJS(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 339,868 shares. The trade had a 5.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 05/12/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.1 per share and a market cap of $31,202,020,000. The stock has returned -2.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWS by 350,532 shares. The trade had a 5.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.33.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $107.94 per share and a market cap of $12,925,817,000. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IJT by 290,572 shares. The trade had a 5.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.86.

On 05/12/2022, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF traded for a price of $107.71 per share and a market cap of $4,809,254,000. The stock has returned -15.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

During the quarter, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. bought 145,453 shares of ARCA:IWO for a total holding of 145,591. The trade had a 4.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.74.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $205.26 per share and a market cap of $8,559,344,000. The stock has returned -29.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a price-book ratio of 4.09.

The guru established a new position worth 360,271 shares in ARCA:IJS, giving the stock a 4.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.67 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $92.31 per share and a market cap of $6,923,250,000. The stock has returned -10.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

