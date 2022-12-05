Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Abbot Financial Management, Inc.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $205,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.37%), AAPL(5.66%), and RUBY(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Abbot Financial Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,137 shares in NYSE:WMT, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.86 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $147.48 per share and a market cap of $415,455,892,000. The stock has returned 7.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 13,710-share investment in ARCA:IEMG. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.78 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.61 per share and a market cap of $64,777,686,000. The stock has returned -22.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 4,208 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.92.

On 05/12/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $107.97 per share and a market cap of $191,732,204,000. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-book ratio of 5.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,548 shares in BATS:IGV, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $343.36 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $266.62 per share and a market cap of $3,999,300,000. The stock has returned -22.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a price-book ratio of 8.72.

During the quarter, Abbot Financial Management, Inc. bought 9,250 shares of NYSE:IRM for a total holding of 15,350. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.51.

On 05/12/2022, Iron Mountain Inc traded for a price of $51.9 per share and a market cap of $15,604,620,000. The stock has returned 26.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-book ratio of 20.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

