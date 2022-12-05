Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3658 MT. DIABLO BLVD LAFAYETTE, CA 94549

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $547,000,000. The top holdings were NVDA(9.61%), AAPL(8.17%), and AMZN(6.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gifford Fong Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

Gifford Fong Associates reduced their investment in NYSE:X by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.98.

On 05/12/2022, United States Steel Corp traded for a price of $24.22 per share and a market cap of $6,132,478,000. The stock has returned -13.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United States Steel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 1.36, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Gifford Fong Associates bought 18,617 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 108,221. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 05/12/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $87.06 per share and a market cap of $134,660,025,000. The stock has returned 14.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Gifford Fong Associates bought 15,000 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 57,037. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.83.

On 05/12/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $73.28 per share and a market cap of $82,304,059,000. The stock has returned -30.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 76.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 5,000-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

During the quarter, Gifford Fong Associates bought 20,000 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 52,628. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/12/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $42.84 per share and a market cap of $171,422,082,000. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

