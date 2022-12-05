Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $190,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(51.34%), IEF(35.86%), and VEU(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avalon Advisory Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Avalon Advisory Group bought 27,865 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 56,438. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.92 per share and a market cap of $19,743,305,000. The stock has returned -7.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, Avalon Advisory Group bought 13,564 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 634,465. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.76.

On 05/12/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.15 per share and a market cap of $17,318,885,000. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Avalon Advisory Group reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 3,898 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $195.66 per share and a market cap of $252,109,325,000. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a price-book ratio of 3.91.

Avalon Advisory Group reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 6,451 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.3.

On 05/12/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $120.14 per share and a market cap of $9,935,578,000. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Avalon Advisory Group bought 7,480 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 146,496. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.75.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $50.91 per share and a market cap of $30,989,992,000. The stock has returned -15.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

