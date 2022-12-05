Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC

HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

205 EAST 42ND STREET NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $192,000,000. The top holdings were VOO(5.30%), VUG(5.02%), and VYM(4.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 13,970 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 26,992. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.56 per share and a market cap of $2,176,174,271,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 32.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 2,070 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 24,533. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.65 per share and a market cap of $245,189,718,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a price-book ratio of 4.22.

During the quarter, HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 2,558 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 32,771. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.02.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $182.18 per share and a market cap of $40,667,200,000. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

The guru established a new position worth 939 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.05 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $392.34 per share and a market cap of $350,646,027,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-book ratio of 3.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 1,101 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 10,383. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $255.35 per share and a market cap of $1,834,633,633,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-book ratio of 11.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

