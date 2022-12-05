Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10300 ALLIANCE ROAD CINCINNATI, OH 45242

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $264,000,000. The top holdings were VYM(11.19%), VTIP(10.34%), and RSP(8.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC bought 254,352 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 262,940. The trade had a 10.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.97.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.72 per share and a market cap of $43,742,951,000. The stock has returned 3.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

The guru established a new position worth 224,059 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 7.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.41 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.44 per share and a market cap of $16,970,350,000. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 152,875 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 6.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.29 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.21 per share and a market cap of $18,014,925,000. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 229,333 shares. The trade had a 5.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.94.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $57.75 per share and a market cap of $16,288,388,000. The stock has returned -2.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIPX by 419,263 shares. The trade had a 3.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $19.96 per share and a market cap of $1,457,079,000. The stock has returned -1.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.