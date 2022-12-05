Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of High Note Wealth, LLC

High Note Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

18258 Minnetonka Boulevard Deephaven, MN 55391

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $284,000,000. The top holdings were ESGD(6.48%), XLK(5.43%), and DBEF(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were High Note Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, High Note Wealth, LLC bought 238,222 shares of ARCA:FLTR for a total holding of 483,703. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.18.

On 05/12/2022, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $25.02 per share and a market cap of $1,104,633,000. The stock has returned -0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, High Note Wealth, LLC bought 126,509 shares of NAS:FTSL for a total holding of 219,113. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.09.

On 05/12/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE traded for a price of $45.36 per share and a market cap of $3,787,560,000. The stock has returned -1.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, High Note Wealth, LLC bought 96,127 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 165,799. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.94.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $57.75 per share and a market cap of $16,288,388,000. The stock has returned -2.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

High Note Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGD by 40,632 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.31.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $65.36 per share and a market cap of $6,699,400,000. The stock has returned -14.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

High Note Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 33,029 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.05.

On 05/12/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $75.81 per share and a market cap of $15,845,808,000. The stock has returned 10.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a price-book ratio of 5.79.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.