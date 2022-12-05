Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SUITE 2020 -150 KING STREET WEST TORONTO, A6 M5H 1J9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $173,000,000. The top holdings were IEMG(4.84%), BAM(4.48%), and MTUM(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tacita Capital Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tacita Capital Inc reduced their investment in NAS:FSV by 2,635 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.15.

On 05/12/2022, FirstService Corp traded for a price of $116.75 per share and a market cap of $5,299,759,000. The stock has returned -25.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FirstService Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-book ratio of 6.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 4,381 shares in NYSE:AEM, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.09 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $50.61 per share and a market cap of $20,782,406,000. The stock has returned -21.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Tacita Capital Inc bought 16,800 shares of NYSE:TCN for a total holding of 182,954. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.24.

On 05/12/2022, Tricon Residential Inc traded for a price of $12.27 per share and a market cap of $3,342,683,000. The stock has returned 11.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tricon Residential Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 5,523-share investment in NYSE:KL. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.65 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd traded for a price of $38.92 per share and a market cap of $10,136,220,000. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, Tacita Capital Inc bought 600 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 3,192. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.06 per share and a market cap of $645,638,767,000. The stock has returned 9.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.