Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Alan B. Lancz & Associates, Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $113,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(9.06%), MSFT(4.10%), and GOOGL(3.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alan B. Lancz & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,800 shares in NYSE:ALSN, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.4 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc traded for a price of $38.24 per share and a market cap of $3,681,771,000. The stock has returned -12.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-book ratio of 5.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Alan B. Lancz & Associates, Inc. bought 2,600 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 7,720. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.16.

On 05/12/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $149.59 per share and a market cap of $86,549,587,000. The stock has returned -25.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-book ratio of 5.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,050 shares in NYSE:SMG, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.25 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co traded for a price of $95.12 per share and a market cap of $5,873,020,000. The stock has returned -60.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 10,300 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.02 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.29 per share and a market cap of $48,536,516,000. The stock has returned -51.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 8,400 shares in NYSE:HP, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.38 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Helmerich & Payne Inc traded for a price of $44.12 per share and a market cap of $4,314,458,000. The stock has returned 58.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helmerich & Payne Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

