Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management, LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $208,000,000. The top holdings were CINF(21.63%), PG(8.72%), and VTV(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cassady Schiller Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management, LLC bought 324,414 shares of NAS:CINF for a total holding of 330,335. The trade had a 21.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.85.

On 05/12/2022, Cincinnati Financial Corp traded for a price of $124.82 per share and a market cap of $19,733,570,000. The stock has returned 8.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cincinnati Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 70,778-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 3.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.33 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.98 per share and a market cap of $40,429,648,000. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management, LLC bought 15,588 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 118,473. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/12/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $151.99 per share and a market cap of $355,703,606,000. The stock has returned 13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-book ratio of 7.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management, LLC bought 14,843 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 98,495. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.25 per share and a market cap of $97,163,474,000. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

During the quarter, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management, LLC bought 40,031 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 80,541. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.92 per share and a market cap of $19,743,305,000. The stock has returned -7.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

