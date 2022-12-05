Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 351 stocks valued at a total of $162,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.49%), VOO(4.34%), and QQQ(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000,000 shares in NAS:BKCC, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.13 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, BlackRock Capital Investment Corp traded for a price of $3.87 per share and a market cap of $275,493,000. The stock has returned 13.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Capital Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-book ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The guru established a new position worth 37,744 shares in NYSE:NNN, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.06 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, National Retail Properties Inc traded for a price of $42.72 per share and a market cap of $7,843,707,000. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Retail Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 10.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,879 shares in NAS:SNPS, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $311.97 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $262.06 per share and a market cap of $40,546,812,000. The stock has returned 11.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-book ratio of 7.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.93 and a price-sales ratio of 9.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 10,306 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 10,390. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.1.

On 05/12/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $68.51 per share and a market cap of $131,337,273,000. The stock has returned -3.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.33, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 2,842 shares of NYSE:WSO for a total holding of 2,844. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $285.01.

On 05/12/2022, Watsco Inc traded for a price of $255.6 per share and a market cap of $10,532,977,000. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Watsco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

