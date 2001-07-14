Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) today announces its operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

The audited financial statements and notes, as well as management’s discussion and analysis, are now available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Results from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, include the following (compared to operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021):

Total revenue increased 14% to $14.92 million from $13.04 million, mainly due to increased service revenues within the Investment Account Services and the Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions, as well as higher interest revenues overall.

Service revenue increased 11% to $12.29 million from $11.07 million, mainly due to the Investment Account Services division having acquired a significant number of new clients and increasing its annual fees for the year 2022.

Interest revenue and trust income increased 34% to $2.63 million from $1.97 million, due to a combination of higher interest rates on trust fund placements made over the previous 12 months, and greater amounts of trust funds placed for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Canadian prime rate at March 31, 2022, was 2.70% (March 31, 2021 – 2.45%).

Direct and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) increased 22% to $11.34 million from $9.33 million, mainly due to higher salaries, bonuses, and management fees within the Investment Account Services division, resulting from client growth for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This was driven by the business combinations that occurred during the year ended December 31, 2021. Direct expenses were higher within the Currency and Global Payments division due to higher commissions. Legal fees increased $0.31 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Earnings before income tax increased 55% to $3.01 million from $1.94 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Olympia increased 53% to $0.95 per share from $0.62 per share.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder Services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

