Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:
Election of Directors
|
Director Nominees
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
WITHHELD
|
Daniel N. Chicoine
|
4,616,653
|
148,815
|
96.9%
3.1%
|
David A. Copeland
|
4,378,536
|
386,932
|
91.9%
8.1%
|
Anthony E. Dobranowski
|
4,363,268
|
402,200
|
91.6%
8.4%
|
John C. London
|
4,375,612
|
389,856
|
91.8%
8.2%
|
Thomas Schlader
|
4,692,345
|
73,123
|
98.5%
1.5%
|
Deborah Shannon-Trudeau
|
4,705,132
|
60,336
|
98.7%
1.3%
Appointment of External Auditors
|
Outcome
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
WITHHELD
|
Ernst & Young LLP reappointed
|
5,442,357
|
15,130
|
99.7%
0.3%
Approval of the Continuation of Crescita’s Shareholder Rights Plan
|
Outcome
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
FOR
AGAINST
|
Shareholder Rights Plan approved
|
4,648,487
|
116,981
|
97.5%
2.5%
