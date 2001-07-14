Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:

Election of Directors

Director Nominees

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Daniel N. Chicoine

4,616,653

148,815

96.9%

3.1%

David A. Copeland

4,378,536

386,932

91.9%

8.1%

Anthony E. Dobranowski

4,363,268

402,200

91.6%

8.4%

John C. London

4,375,612

389,856

91.8%

8.2%

Thomas Schlader

4,692,345

73,123

98.5%

1.5%

Deborah Shannon-Trudeau

4,705,132

60,336

98.7%

1.3%

Appointment of External Auditors

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Ernst & Young LLP reappointed

5,442,357

15,130

99.7%

0.3%

Approval of the Continuation of Crescita’s Shareholder Rights Plan

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

FOR

AGAINST

Shareholder Rights Plan approved

4,648,487

116,981

97.5%

2.5%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For further details, visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

