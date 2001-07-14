Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:

Election of Directors

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Daniel N. Chicoine 4,616,653 148,815 96.9% 3.1% David A. Copeland 4,378,536 386,932 91.9% 8.1% Anthony E. Dobranowski 4,363,268 402,200 91.6% 8.4% John C. London 4,375,612 389,856 91.8% 8.2% Thomas Schlader 4,692,345 73,123 98.5% 1.5% Deborah Shannon-Trudeau 4,705,132 60,336 98.7% 1.3%

Appointment of External Auditors

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Ernst & Young LLP reappointed 5,442,357 15,130 99.7% 0.3%

Approval of the Continuation of Crescita’s Shareholder Rights Plan

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST FOR AGAINST Shareholder Rights Plan approved 4,648,487 116,981 97.5% 2.5%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For further details, visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512006074/en/