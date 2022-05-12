Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Randon Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 12, 2022

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), ended in 03/31/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 1Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.5 billion in 1Q22, 29.5% up from 1Q21.
  • International market revenues amounted to US$ 99.9 million in 1Q22, 48.2% up from the same period in 2021.
  • Consolidated EBITDA reached R$ 401.4 million in 1Q22, 15.0% up from 1Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 16.2%.
  • Net Profit amounted to R$ 130.1 million, with net margin of 5.3% in 1Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

May 13, 2022, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferenciadeResultados1T22-Randon_221

SOURCE Randon S.A.

