GOODRX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating GoodRx, Inc. on Behalf of GoodRx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) on behalf of GoodRx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GoodRx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that “a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs.” The Company expects “the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2.” As a result, GoodRx “believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance” previously provided.

On this news, GoodRx’s stock fell $2.78, or 25.9%, to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512006113/en/