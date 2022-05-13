Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of STERLING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC

STERLING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $141,000,000. The top holdings were SCHO(8.53%), BRK.B(8.32%), and GLD(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STERLING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STERLING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 12,306 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.06 per share and a market cap of $679,394,731,000. The stock has returned 8.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 10,765 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $208.2 per share and a market cap of $53,960,907,000. The stock has returned -28.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

STERLING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 4,452 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $255.35 per share and a market cap of $1,909,771,111,000. The stock has returned 7.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-book ratio of 11.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 23,036 shares in NYSE:ALLY, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.34 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $38.15 per share and a market cap of $12,324,207,000. The stock has returned -24.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 23,474 shares in NYSE:TWTR, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.53 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $45.08 per share and a market cap of $34,449,265,000. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 190.25, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.02 and a price-sales ratio of 6.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

