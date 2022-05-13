Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 844 stocks valued at a total of $15,635,000,000. The top holdings were RY(4.46%), MSFT(4.28%), and CNQ(3.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought 2,589,895 shares of NYSE:CNQ for a total holding of 7,663,690. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.35.

On 05/13/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $57.59 per share and a market cap of $66,465,081,000. The stock has returned 76.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:BNS by 2,468,093 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 05/13/2022, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $61.66 per share and a market cap of $74,229,909,000. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought 1,178,696 shares of NYSE:BMO for a total holding of 1,448,357. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.93.

On 05/13/2022, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $100.32 per share and a market cap of $67,347,976,000. The stock has returned 8.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 397,506 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $353.51.

On 05/13/2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $299.41 per share and a market cap of $102,831,402,000. The stock has returned -13.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 670,065 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.56 per share and a market cap of $2,307,359,403,000. The stock has returned 16.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 32.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

