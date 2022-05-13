Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1050 Enterprise Way Sunnyvale, CA 94089

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 306 stocks valued at a total of $37,462,000,000. The top holdings were SPMB(8.50%), VUG(8.41%), and SCHF(7.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought 9,196,924 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 18,824,123. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 05/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.27 per share and a market cap of $13,187,575,000. The stock has returned -10.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a price-book ratio of 9.01.

During the quarter, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought 4,105,226 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 10,208,546. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.24.

On 05/13/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond traded for a price of $112.24 per share and a market cap of $31,763,920,000. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought 16,972,352 shares of ARCA:SCHH for a total holding of 34,383,924. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.1.

On 05/13/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $21.76 per share and a market cap of $6,057,984,000. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought 16,029,675 shares of ARCA:SPMB for a total holding of 132,914,692. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.44.

On 05/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.13 per share and a market cap of $4,126,392,000. The stock has returned -8.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought 3,945,873 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 16,129,364. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.48 per share and a market cap of $69,315,606,000. The stock has returned -20.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.