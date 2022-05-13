Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

C/O NIXON PEABODY BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $494,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(8.24%), MSFT(6.18%), and MDY(5.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Moreno Evelyn V’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Moreno Evelyn V bought 827 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 6,293. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2263.22 per share and a market cap of $1,488,142,009,000. The stock has returned -1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Moreno Evelyn V bought 10,496 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 233,225. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.56 per share and a market cap of $2,307,359,403,000. The stock has returned 16.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 32.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3 shares in NYSE:BRK.A, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $485284 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $461631 per share and a market cap of $679,394,731,000. The stock has returned 8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Moreno Evelyn V bought 2,633 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 3,083. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 05/13/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $486.18 per share and a market cap of $215,486,785,000. The stock has returned 31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-book ratio of 11.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Moreno Evelyn V bought 5,013 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 99,029. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $255.35 per share and a market cap of $1,909,771,111,000. The stock has returned 7.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-book ratio of 11.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.