NATERA, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against Natera, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 27, 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against Natera, Inc. ("Natera") (NASDAQ: NTRA) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, including Natera's Panorama test, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect approximately 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy.

On this news, Natera's stock price fell $5.35, or 5.7%, over two trading days to close at $88.04 per share on January 4, 2022.

Then, on January 14, 2022, a nonprofit watchdog group filed a complaint with the SEC requesting an investigation into whether Natera had "repeatedly" claimed that its tests were "much more reliable than it appears they really are."

On this news, Natera's stock fell $6.29, or 9.3%, to close at $61.08 per share on January 18, 2022.

On March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that Natera's revenue growth has been "fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers." On this news, Natera's stock price fell $17.95, or 32.8%, to close at $36.80 per share on March 9, 2022.

Then, on March 14, 2022, a Delaware District Court jury found that Natera had engaged in false advertising, including claims that its kidney transplant test, Prospera, was more accurate than its competing tests. On this news, Natera's stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $30.32 per share on March 15, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a safety communication "to educate patients an health care providers and to help reduce the inappropriate use" of non-invasive prenatal tests ("NIPT"), cautioning that NIPTs reliability and accuracy "may not be supported with sound scientific evidence," revealing that there had been "cases where a screening test reported a genetic abnormality and a confirmatory diagnostic test later found that the fetus was healthy. On this news, Natera's stock fell $1.53, or 3.9%, to close at $38.63 per share on April 19, 2022.

