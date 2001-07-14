Anaergia Creates Two New Executive Roles to Accelerate Growth in Europe

Anaergia+Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) announces the promotion of two members of its leadership team to fill newly created executive roles that will position the company to benefit from growth opportunities in Europe. Alessandro Massone was appointed as Commercial Managing Director, Europe, and Kunal Shah was appointed as Chief Growth Officer of the Company.

"The addition of Alessandro and Kunal to our senior leadership team will better position the company in the face of increasing opportunities for Anaergia in Europe and around the world. Both individuals have extensive expertise that will positively affect the Company’s commercial activities in this continent where Anaergia has seen a consequential improvement to market fundamentals," said Dr. Andrew Benedek, Anaergia's Chairman and CEO. "We are very fortunate to have the right people within the company to maximize the opportunities we are now seeing within the European countries where we are already active, and also for those countries into which we plan to grow."

Alessandro will lead Anaergia’s European expansion and coordinate its commercial activities across the region. Based in Italy, Alessandro will utilize the Company’s management team in offices across Europe (located in Italy, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands) to replicate the success already achieved in Italy.

Prior to this, Alessandro led the commercial activities of the Company’s Italian operations, where Anaergia is rapidly developing a portfolio of Build-Own-Operate (BOO) facilities that turn organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), while also achieving high market penetration in its capital sales activities. Before joining Anaergia, he was CEO of the Austep Group, which developed biogas projects internationally. Over the course of his career, Alessandro obtained extensive experience as an international professional environmental engineer with deep scientific background.

Kunal will be responsible for developing the company’s global strategies and partnerships, as well as its global marketing and branding efforts. Kunal will strengthen Anaergia’s positioning worldwide with a special emphasis on activities to accelerate success in Europe.

Prior to his new appointment, Kunal led Anaergia’s efforts to drive sales and grow business activities in Asia. Before joining Anaergia, he was a part of VA Tech Wabag’s management team, building water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. Kunal is actively engaged in a number of professional activities such as serving as council member of World Biogas Association, council member of Singapore Water Association and Global Advisory Council Member of Global Water Impact Fund.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 28, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Source: Anaergia Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512006125/en/