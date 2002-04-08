SASSY® Announces New Line of Made Green Plastic Toys for Infants

GONZALES, La., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Sassy Baby, Inc. (“Sassy”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has introduced a Made Green line of SASSY® Eco toys.



For over 30 years, the team at Sassy has created developmentally focused toys that inspire and entertain babies. They are now pleased to announce their new Made Green line of SASSY® Eco toys. The same great toys that Sassy’s customers and end users have come to know and love are now made using environmentally responsible materials.

Designed with sensory and STEM developmental learning features, the Made Green line of SASSY® Eco toys are made with renewable materials that are plant-based. The plastics used in the product line are derived from sugar cane and other plant materials. These sustainably-sourced products pass Sassy’s high-quality standards and are built to last. The products are also BPA and paint-free.

The paper used in the packaging of Sassy’s Made Green product line has achieved the Forest Stewardship Council (“FSC”) certification, which ensures that the packaging is sourced from forests that are responsibly managed in the most environmentally sustainable way possible.

Sassy is committed to helping to create a cleaner planet for its youngest end users – our babies!

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Craig J. Demarest

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(225) 647-9118

[email protected]