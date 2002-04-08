Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:



DIRECTORS

NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES

CAST FOR WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN FOR WITHHELD Margaret M. Beck 44,199,571 1,947,032 95.78% 4.22% Ricardo M. Campoy 44,287,849 1,858,754 95.97% 4.03% Bradford J. Cooke 42,952,074 3,194,529 93.08% 6.92% Daniel Dickson 45,220,569 926,034 97.99% 2.01% Amy Jacobsen 45,163,634 982,969 97.87% 2.13% Rex J. McLennan 42,409,137 3,737,465 91.90% 8.10% Kenneth Pickering 44,867,006 1,279,596 97.23% 2.77% Mario D. Szotlender 44,085,535 2,061,067 95.53% 4.47%

All director nominees were re-elected.

On a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

